Demand boost from GST restructuring will address any revenue losses

The proposed restructuring of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates could initially impact state revenues. However, the resulting surge in demand and consumption is likely to compensate for this loss, said S Mahendra Dev, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM). The changes are aimed at boosting demand by removing 12% and 28% slabs.

Anticipated impact Consumption boost estimated at ₹5.5L crore Dev told Moneycontrol that the reduction in GST rates after these changes will lead to higher consumption and growth. He cited an SBI Research estimate that the combined impact of income tax rate cut and GST reforms could result in a consumption boost of ₹5.5 lakh crore. The proposed two-rate structure would shift 90% of items currently in the 12% and 28% slabs to lower brackets.

Economic growth Proposed GST rates may lead to revenue loss for states Dev also said that the total increase in aggregate demand due to GST reforms is ₹1.98 lakh crore, which translates into a 0.6% increase in GDP. He clarified that while the proposed new GST rates may lead to revenue loss for states, these concerns will be addressed during the upcoming GST Council meeting.