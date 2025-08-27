Why France is suing an Australian live-streaming platform
What's the story
French authorities are preparing to sue Kick, a live-streaming platform, following the death of influencer Jean Pormanove, aka Raphael Graven. The lawsuit comes after Graven died during a '10 days and nights of torture' challenge on the platform. French media reported that he had been subjected to violence and humiliation for months in videos streamed to his followers.
Legal repercussions
Potential AUD $49M fine for platform
French authorities are planning to sue Kick for alleged negligence, with the company potentially facing fines under Australian law of up to AUD$49 million if found guilty. The lawsuit could be a significant blow to the platform, which is reportedly one of the largest live-streaming services globally. The case has drawn national outrage in France, with Clara Chappaz, Minister for Digital Affairs and AI, condemning both Graven's abuse and Kick's inaction.
Platform's stance
Kick bans co-streamers, pledges cooperation
In light of the investigation, Kick has banned all co-streamers involved in the incident and pledged full cooperation with authorities. The platform also announced a review of its French content. "Our priority is to protect creators and ensure a safer environment on Kick," it said on X. Being an Australian company, Australia's eSafety Commissioner is also investigating the case and warning of severe penalties.