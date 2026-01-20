India to announce $1 billion package for footwear manufacturing: Report
India is gearing up to roll out a $1 billion boost for its footwear industry, at a time when the sector has been hit by a 50% US tariff on Indian shoe exports.
The plan hopes to fix raw material shortages and other hurdles, following an earlier proposed production-linked incentive that did not go through.
Why does it matter?
As the world's second-biggest footwear maker, India produces over 2.5 billion pairs a year but still faces tough global competition and relies heavily on imports from China.
The new package aims to boost exports beyond the current $2.5 billion, while also supporting local jobs and brands like Kolhapuri chappals—especially with growing interest in GI-protected items.
With talks nearly done, the announcement could drop soon, making this a big moment for anyone interested in fashion, trade, or "Made in India" pride.