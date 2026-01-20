India to announce $1 billion package for footwear manufacturing: Report

Why does it matter?

As the world's second-biggest footwear maker, India produces over 2.5 billion pairs a year but still faces tough global competition and relies heavily on imports from China.

The new package aims to boost exports beyond the current $2.5 billion, while also supporting local jobs and brands like Kolhapuri chappals—especially with growing interest in GI-protected items.

With talks nearly done, the announcement could drop soon, making this a big moment for anyone interested in fashion, trade, or "Made in India" pride.