India to debut Sampoorn program to expand compressed biogas capacity

India's Sampoorn aims 5% gas share

CBG is made from things like crop leftovers, cow dung, and food waste, so it's good for the planet.

It actually captures emissions that would otherwise go into the atmosphere while replacing fossil fuels.

With Sampoorn, India wants CBG to make up 5% of its gas use by the fiscal year ending March 2029, cut pollution from crop burning, and attract more investment in clean energy.

Big companies like Reliance are already jumping in with plans for hundreds of new biogas plants.