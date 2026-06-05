India to debut Sampoorn program to expand compressed biogas capacity
India is expected to debut the Sampoorn program this month to ramp up compressed biogas (CBG) production and rely less on imported fuels.
The government will offer better prices for CBG and help fund new plants, aiming to grow the number of CBG facilities from 200 to 700 over the next several years.
India's Sampoorn aims 5% gas share
CBG is made from things like crop leftovers, cow dung, and food waste, so it's good for the planet.
It actually captures emissions that would otherwise go into the atmosphere while replacing fossil fuels.
With Sampoorn, India wants CBG to make up 5% of its gas use by the fiscal year ending March 2029, cut pollution from crop burning, and attract more investment in clean energy.
Big companies like Reliance are already jumping in with plans for hundreds of new biogas plants.