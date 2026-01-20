India to export 5L tons of wheat flour after 3-year ban

Who can apply and how does it work?

If you're a flour mill or processing unit with the right licenses (IEC and FSSAI) and functioning as manufacturer exporters, or a merchant exporter with the right licenses (IEC and FSSAI) and valid tie-ups / supply agreements with flour mills functioning as supporting manufacturer(s), you can apply to export.

The first application window is open January 21-31, and then during the last 10 days of each month until all slots are filled.