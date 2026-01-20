India to export 5L tons of wheat flour after 3-year ban
India just relaxed its wheat flour export ban, letting 500,000 metric tons leave the country after more than three years.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced this on January 16, 2026—a big shift from the strict ban put in place back in May 2022 when a heat wave hit harvests and prices soared.
Who can apply and how does it work?
If you're a flour mill or processing unit with the right licenses (IEC and FSSAI) and functioning as manufacturer exporters, or a merchant exporter with the right licenses (IEC and FSSAI) and valid tie-ups / supply agreements with flour mills functioning as supporting manufacturer(s), you can apply to export.
The first application window is open January 21-31, and then during the last 10 days of each month until all slots are filled.
Why now?
Export permissions last six months (with possible extensions), which may help ease global shortages.
India's wheat harvest is expected to beat last year's record thanks to more planting and good weather—and domestic supplies have improved, which may offer relief to countries that rely on Indian wheat.