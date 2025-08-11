Next Article
India to fund overseas lithium, rare earth hunts
India is about to shake up its mining laws so the government can help fund the hunt for critical minerals abroad—think lithium and rare earths that power everything from smartphones to EVs.
The money will come from the National Mineral Exploration Trust, which already has over ₹6,000 crore set aside for snagging these essential resources.
New rules will also allow companies to sell leftover mineral dumps
The new rules will let companies sell leftover mineral dumps from their own mines (which used to be off-limits), giving state governments a chance to earn more.
Plus, leaseholders can expand their mining zones by up to 10% if they find new minerals nearby—a move meant to make things simpler and boost efficiency.
The bill could hit Parliament as soon as next week.