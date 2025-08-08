India to gain from UK trade deal Business Aug 08, 2025

India just scored a win with the new UK trade deal—brown rice exports from India to the UK will no longer face a 15% tariff.

This gives Indian exporters a real edge over rivals like Pakistan and Uruguay, and could push India's share of the UK brown rice market past 50% in the next few years.

In fact, last year alone, India already supplied nearly half of all brown rice eaten in the UK.