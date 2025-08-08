Next Article
India to gain from UK trade deal
India just scored a win with the new UK trade deal—brown rice exports from India to the UK will no longer face a 15% tariff.
This gives Indian exporters a real edge over rivals like Pakistan and Uruguay, and could push India's share of the UK brown rice market past 50% in the next few years.
In fact, last year alone, India already supplied nearly half of all brown rice eaten in the UK.
Indian exporters now have to meet stricter food safety standards
The UK is a huge market for brown rice, and India is climbing fast as a top supplier.
But there's one catch: Indian exporters now have to meet stricter food safety standards set by the UK (in line with EU rules).
If they can keep up with these new requirements, expect even more Indian brown rice on British plates soon.