SEBI removes upfront transaction charges in mutual fund investments
SEBI just made investing in mutual funds a bit friendlier by removing transaction charges on investments over ₹10,000 made through distributors.
Instead of losing a chunk to fees, your full amount now goes straight into your investment.
This move is all about making things more transparent and cost-effective for everyone.
What's the impact on your investments?
Before this, AMCs used to deduct ₹100-₹150 per transaction as distributor fees, which meant less money actually got invested.
With these charges gone (for regular plans), you keep more of your money working for you.
Distributors will now rely more on ongoing commissions instead of upfront fees.
If you use direct plans, nothing changes for you—this update only affects regular schemes.
A step toward better investor experience
If you're starting out with mutual funds or just want your money to go further, this is good news—no hidden cuts when investing through distributors.
It's a small but meaningful step toward making investing simpler and fairer for everyone.