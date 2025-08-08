India to offer ₹2,250cr support plan for exporters Business Aug 08, 2025

India is stepping in with a ₹2,250 crore support plan for exporters after the US announced a steep 50% tariff on Indian goods starting August 27, 2024.

This move mainly affects big sectors like textiles and chemicals that send about $17 billion worth of products to the US in total (textiles: $11 billion; chemicals: $6 billion).

The goal? Help these industries stay competitive and cushion the blow from the new tariffs.