India to overtake China in purchasing power share by 2060

China population share dropping, India challenges

China's share of the world population has been dropping for decades and could fall below 8% by 2100, which will likely shrink its slice of global GDP too.

India, though, faces some hurdles like higher inequality and slower productivity growth compared to China.

Still, experts say India is poised to help shape a new era where no single country dominates the world economy, unlike when Europe or the US called all the shots.