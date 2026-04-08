India to receive first Iranian oil shipment in 7 years
By Mudit Dube
Apr 08, 2026 01:55 pm
What's the story
India is gearing up to receive its first shipment of Iranian oil in seven years. The development comes after the US temporarily lifted sanctions on Iranian oil and refined products, in a bid to tackle supply shortages. Ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler confirmed the impending arrival of the cargo this week.
Sanction relief
US's sanctions relief and its implications
The US's decision to lift sanctions on Iranian oil and refined products is aimed at alleviating supply shortages. This comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East, which have disrupted oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. The lifting of these sanctions has allowed Indian refiners to resume their purchases from Iran, further stabilizing the country's oil supply chain.