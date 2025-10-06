India to replace coal plants with nuclear power

India is ramping up its nuclear power game, and small modular reactors—compact nuclear units—are at the heart of this push. SMRs can generate 30-300 MWe, are seen globally as potentially quicker and cheaper to build than traditional plants, and fit well in industrial zones needing reliable, low-carbon power.

SMRs to help India meet its climate goals With climate goals looming and energy demand rising, India needs stable power that works alongside renewables.

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is developing three SMR models to help keep the grid steady and cut emissions.

NPCIL plans to roll out these reactors at key atomic sites NPCIL plans to roll out these reactors at key atomic sites within about 5-6 years of approval.

The focus: replacing old coal plants and helping India enhance its nuclear capacity.