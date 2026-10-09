India to roll out critical minerals policy next month
India is rolling out a new policy next month to stock up on important minerals like lithium and cobalt, think of the stuff that powers electric cars, smartphones, and even defense gear.
Mines Secretary Keshav Chandra says the plan is all about making sure India isn't left scrambling for these resources in the future.
The focus? Smarter exploration, better recycling, and modern mining.
Policy covers more than 30 minerals
The policy will cover more than 30 essential minerals that are key for tech, renewable energy, and aerospace.
Joint Secretary and Mission Head of the National Critical Mineral Mission Kadam Sandeep Vasant pointed out some big challenges ahead, like getting raw materials and scaling up technology from labs to real life, but he's hopeful.
There's also a 15 billion-rupee boost for recycling efforts to help India become more self-reliant and keep those supply chains strong.