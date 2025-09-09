India to seal FTAs with Latin American nations to counter US

Shifting trade focus

Last year, India sent $86.5 billion worth of goods to the US—about a fifth of its total exports.

Now, by teaming up with Latin American countries, India hopes to potentially shift around $17.3 billion of that trade away from the US if FTAs are concluded.

Negotiations are picking up: talks with Peru focus on minerals, Chile is discussing a broad partnership as of April 2025, and Mexico—India's top trading partner in the region—is in the early stages of discussions for a trade agreement.

These moves are especially important for Indian textiles and engineering goods, major export sectors affected by US tariffs, helping make India's export game more resilient and future-ready.