India to start making solar components at home

Why is this important?

Right now, even though India's solar module capacity hit 100 GW as of June 2025 (with cell capacity at 27 GW), the country still depends a lot on imports for key parts.

To fix this, the government will require all government-backed projects to use locally made solar cells starting June 2026.

This shift could potentially mean more jobs, stronger energy security, and a shot at turning India into a global clean energy hub—plus fewer supply chain headaches down the road.