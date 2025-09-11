Next Article
India-US trade deal on track for November completion: Piyush Goyal
India and the US are moving closer to finalizing a major trade agreement, with the first phase likely ready by November 2025.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed steady progress after five rounds of talks this year, following directions from PM Modi and US President Trump.
Agreement could boost bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030
This deal could be a game-changer for both countries.
Even with steep US tariffs (up to 50%) on Indian goods like textiles and shrimp, negotiations are pushing forward.
The US wants more access to Indian agriculture and dairy markets, but India is standing firm to protect its small farmers.
If it goes through, the agreement could boost India-US trade from $191 billion now to $500 billion by 2030—opening up new opportunities while keeping local interests in mind.