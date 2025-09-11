India-US trade deal on track for November completion: Piyush Goyal

Agreement could boost bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030

This deal could be a game-changer for both countries.

Even with steep US tariffs (up to 50%) on Indian goods like textiles and shrimp, negotiations are pushing forward.

The US wants more access to Indian agriculture and dairy markets, but India is standing firm to protect its small farmers.

If it goes through, the agreement could boost India-US trade from $191 billion now to $500 billion by 2030—opening up new opportunities while keeping local interests in mind.