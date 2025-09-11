Sampat Aluminium's ₹30.5cr SME IPO to open on September 17

Proceeds will fund new manufacturing facility in Borisana, Gujarat

Headquartered in Gujarat, Sampat Aluminium makes aluminum wires and rods at its Kalol plant, which can produce up to 8,400 metric tons a year.

Most of the money from this IPO—₹23.32 crore—will help build a brand-new manufacturing facility in Borisana, Gujarat; the rest will go toward general business needs.