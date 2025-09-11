Sampat Aluminium's ₹30.5cr SME IPO to open on September 17
Sampat Aluminium is opening its SME IPO on September 17, looking to raise ₹30.5 crore by offering 25.44 lakh new shares priced between ₹114 and ₹120 each.
Share allotment wraps up on September 22, and the company will list on BSE SME by September 24.
Proceeds will fund new manufacturing facility in Borisana, Gujarat
Headquartered in Gujarat, Sampat Aluminium makes aluminum wires and rods at its Kalol plant, which can produce up to 8,400 metric tons a year.
Most of the money from this IPO—₹23.32 crore—will help build a brand-new manufacturing facility in Borisana, Gujarat; the rest will go toward general business needs.
Financial performance of the company
In the financial year ending March 2025, Sampat Aluminium's net profit grew by 5.4% to ₹6.9 crore, but revenue slipped nearly 10% to ₹132.7 crore.
Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers is handling the IPO as lead banker—this comes right after the Vijay Kedia-backed TechD Cybersecurity IPO opened for subscription.