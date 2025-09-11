Oracle's market value hits $933B, co-founder's net worth soars

Deal with OpenAI boosts Oracle's revenue and Ellison's wealth

A huge $300 billion deal with OpenAI for computing power has likely accounted for the bulk of the new revenue Oracle outlined, helping its stock nearly double this year—outperforming even Amazon and Microsoft.

Co-founder Larry Ellison also saw his net worth soar by almost $100 billion to $392.6 billion, thanks to his big stake in the company.