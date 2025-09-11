Next Article
Oracle's market value hits $933B, co-founder's net worth soars
Oracle's market value just hit $933 billion, riding the wave of its fast-growing AI cloud business—even after a slight dip in shares on September 11, 2025.
The company's focus on locking down big cloud deals has put it right in the middle of the fierce race for AI dominance.
Deal with OpenAI boosts Oracle's revenue and Ellison's wealth
A huge $300 billion deal with OpenAI for computing power has likely accounted for the bulk of the new revenue Oracle outlined, helping its stock nearly double this year—outperforming even Amazon and Microsoft.
Co-founder Larry Ellison also saw his net worth soar by almost $100 billion to $392.6 billion, thanks to his big stake in the company.