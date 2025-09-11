Maharashtra inks ₹1 lakh crore investment deals, 47,000 jobs expected

MGSA Realty is putting ₹5,000 crore into new warehouses and logistics hubs—expecting to open up 10,000 jobs. Lodha Developers will build a massive Green Integrated Data Centre Park at Ambernath with a ₹30,000 crore investment (6,000 jobs). Adani Enterprises is leading with a huge ₹70,000 crore coal gasification project in Nagpur district that could create 30,000 jobs.

Other notable projects

Polyplex Corporation plans to invest over ₹2,000 crore in polymer manufacturing at Nandurbar (600 jobs), while Reliance Consumer Products is setting up a new food and beverage facility in Katol for about ₹1,500 crore (500 jobs).

With these MoUs signed by government officials and company reps last year, Maharashtra is betting big on job growth across the state.