Maharashtra inks ₹1 lakh crore investment deals, 47,000 jobs expected
On September 4, 2024, Maharashtra signed big investment deals worth over ₹1 lakh crore with companies across IT, logistics, food processing, and more.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says this move will bring in 47,000 new jobs.
Major investments in logistics and IT
MGSA Realty is putting ₹5,000 crore into new warehouses and logistics hubs—expecting to open up 10,000 jobs.
Lodha Developers will build a massive Green Integrated Data Centre Park at Ambernath with a ₹30,000 crore investment (6,000 jobs).
Adani Enterprises is leading with a huge ₹70,000 crore coal gasification project in Nagpur district that could create 30,000 jobs.
Other notable projects
Polyplex Corporation plans to invest over ₹2,000 crore in polymer manufacturing at Nandurbar (600 jobs), while Reliance Consumer Products is setting up a new food and beverage facility in Katol for about ₹1,500 crore (500 jobs).
With these MoUs signed by government officials and company reps last year, Maharashtra is betting big on job growth across the state.