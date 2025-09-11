Four gaming startups lose their unicorn status in India
Big changes in India's gaming scene: Four major real money gaming startups—Dream11, MPL, Games24x7, and Gameskraft—just lost their unicorn status.
This comes after new government rules banned online money games and their ads, shaking up valuations and making investors rethink things.
MPL and Gameskraft alone had 90 million and 30 million users!
Despite challenges, India has 73 total unicorns
Even with these setbacks for gaming companies, India now has 73 unicorns in total. Eleven new names joined the list this year—including Ai.tech and Navi Technologies.
Bengaluru is still the country's startup capital with 26 unicorns worth $70 billion, while Peak XV Partners remains a big player with 68 major investments.
The report also points to a shift: startups are focusing more on sustainable growth as regulations evolve.