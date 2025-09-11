Four gaming startups lose their unicorn status in India

Despite challenges, India has 73 total unicorns

Even with these setbacks for gaming companies, India now has 73 unicorns in total. Eleven new names joined the list this year—including Ai.tech and Navi Technologies.

Bengaluru is still the country's startup capital with 26 unicorns worth $70 billion, while Peak XV Partners remains a big player with 68 major investments.

The report also points to a shift: startups are focusing more on sustainable growth as regulations evolve.