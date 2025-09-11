Government expands fast-track merger process: What it means Business Sep 11, 2025

Big update from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs: as of September 4, 2024, the government has widened the fast-track merger process under the Companies Act.

Now, certain unlisted companies that meet prescribed thresholds, such as borrowings below ₹200 crore and no defaults, and their holding or subsidiary firms can merge or demerge more quickly—no need to wait around for lengthy approvals.

(Heads up: listed companies still don't qualify.)