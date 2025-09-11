Oracle's $250 billion gain in 1 day dwarfs TCS's valuation

This jump shows just how hot cloud computing and AI are right now. Oracle's single-day gain outpaced TCS's entire annual revenue for FY25 ($30.2 billion), signaling that investors are chasing tech companies leading in AI and cloud, not just traditional IT services.

Oracle's cloud revenue expected to reach $18 billion next year

Oracle landed massive multi-year deals with OpenAI and Meta, and partnered with NVIDIA, pushing its contract backlog to $455 billion.

The company expects cloud revenue to grow from $10.2 billion in FY25 to $18 billion next year—and is aiming for $144 billion by 2030—reflecting big confidence in its AI-powered future.