India, US close to signing interim trade agreement: Details here
India and the US are almost ready to sign an interim trade agreement after their latest round of talks in Washington (July 14-17).
Both sides are racing to wrap things up before August 1, when suspended US tariffs on Indian goods could come back into effect.
Key highlights of the deal
This deal is a big one for both countries. It could lower tariffs on cars, steel, and tech products, help protect Indian farmers from tough competition, and keep India's $44 billion trade surplus with the US safe.
Plus, it aims to keep trade flowing smoothly while a bigger agreement is worked out for next year—meaning more jobs and opportunities on both sides if all goes well.