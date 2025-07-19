Flat 5% GST on all fibers: Textile sector's big demand Business Jul 19, 2025

India's textile sector is asking for a flat 5% GST on every type of fiber to make taxes simpler and fairer.

Right now, cotton mostly gets taxed at 5%, but pricier garments and man-made fibers face much higher rates—making things confusing and expensive, especially for those working with synthetic materials.