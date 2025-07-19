Page Loader
Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 profit jumps 48% to ₹269cr
Bank's growth is attributed to strong core income, lower NPAs

By Akash Pandey
Jul 19, 2025
08:11 pm
What's the story

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank has reported a whopping 48% jump in its net profit for the first quarter of FY26. The bank's net profit for the period stood at ₹269 crore, compared to ₹182 crore in the same period last year. The growth is attributed to an increase in core income and a reduction in bad loans or non-performing assets (NPAs).

Financial growth

Total income rises to ₹3,379 crore

Along with the net profit, Punjab & Sind Bank also saw a rise in its total income. For the June 2025 quarter, the bank's total income was ₹3,379 crore, up from ₹2,846 crore in the same quarter of FY25. The bank's operating profit also witnessed a major jump to ₹540 crore from ₹317 crore during this period.

Financial performance

Interest earnings, asset quality improve

Punjab & Sind Bank's interest earnings also improved, reaching ₹2,911 crore compared to ₹2,652 crore in the June quarter of FY25. The bank's asset quality has also improved with gross NPAs declining to 3.34% of gross advances at the end of the June quarter from 4.72% a year ago. Net NPAs or bad loans fell to 0.91%, down from 1.59% in the same period last year.

Financial adjustments

Provisions and contingencies increase

Despite the improvement in asset quality, Punjab & Sind Bank saw an increase in provisions and contingencies. These rose to ₹217 crore during the first quarter from ₹103 crore a year ago. However, the bank's provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 92% from 88% in the same period last year. The capital adequacy ratio of the bank also rose to 17.9% from 17.3%.