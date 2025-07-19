Page Loader
Mahindra Group eyes investment in Andhra Pradesh across key sectors
The talks center around sectors like solar energy, irrigation, and tourism

By Akash Pandey
Jul 19, 2025
08:02 pm
What's the story

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has announced potential investment talks with the Andhra Pradesh government. The discussions are focused on sectors like solar energy, irrigation, and tourism. The announcement was made through a post on X, where Mahindra expressed his pride in being a partner in the state's development journey.

Investment response

Minister invites Mahindra to set up manufacturing facility

Mahindra's announcement came after Andhra Pradesh IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh invited the company to set up a manufacturing facility in the state. He highlighted Andhra Pradesh's large market for Mahindra vehicles and its advanced automotive ecosystem. This was after an advertisement by Mahindra & Mahindra in Telugu promoting its new range of vehicles.

Investment sectors

Discussions across multiple sectors

In his post, Mahindra said, "We would be proud to be a partner in Andhra Pradesh's journey. Our teams are already in discussions across multiple sectors, from solar energy to micro-irrigation and, of course, tourism." This indicates that the Mahindra Group is not only considering investments but also actively engaging with the state government on potential projects.

Twitter Post

