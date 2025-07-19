Mahindra Group eyes investment in Andhra Pradesh across key sectors

Mahindra's announcement came after Andhra Pradesh IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh invited the company to set up a manufacturing facility in the state. He highlighted Andhra Pradesh's large market for Mahindra vehicles and its advanced automotive ecosystem. This was after an advertisement by Mahindra & Mahindra in Telugu promoting its new range of vehicles.

Investment sectors

Discussions across multiple sectors

In his post, Mahindra said, "We would be proud to be a partner in Andhra Pradesh's journey. Our teams are already in discussions across multiple sectors, from solar energy to micro-irrigation and, of course, tourism." This indicates that the Mahindra Group is not only considering investments but also actively engaging with the state government on potential projects.