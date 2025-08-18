India wants to make its own telecom gear

Affordable internet everywhere

If NTP-25 works out, we could see a massive jump in homegrown manufacturing—aiming for 150% more by 2030—and cut imports in half.

The policy also wants everyone connected: full 4G coverage, nearly all of India on 5G, and way more fiber networks.

But there are hurdles: high spectrum costs, tricky regulations, and rolling out fiber in crowded cities.

Still, if these challenges are tackled, the hope is affordable internet everywhere and a shot at making India a global hub for next-gen telecom tech.