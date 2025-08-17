Indian firms going global: Government helps tackle local rules, paperwork

Outbound investments and foreign investment inflow

Outbound investments from India jumped 75% in FY25, hitting $29.2 billion—with big names like Reliance, Infosys, and Adani leading the way in places like Singapore, the US, and UAE.

At the same time, foreign investment coming into India also grew by 14%.

By supporting both moves—Indian firms expanding out and foreign money coming in—the government hopes to boost India's influence worldwide, tap global talent, and integrate into international value chains.