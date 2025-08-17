Indian firms going global: Government helps tackle local rules, paperwork
The Indian government is encouraging homegrown companies to set up permanent bases abroad, not just temporary offices.
The goal? To build true Indian multinationals and plug them into the global economy.
Embassy teams are even helping firms tackle tricky paperwork and local rules in other countries.
Outbound investments and foreign investment inflow
Outbound investments from India jumped 75% in FY25, hitting $29.2 billion—with big names like Reliance, Infosys, and Adani leading the way in places like Singapore, the US, and UAE.
At the same time, foreign investment coming into India also grew by 14%.
By supporting both moves—Indian firms expanding out and foreign money coming in—the government hopes to boost India's influence worldwide, tap global talent, and integrate into international value chains.