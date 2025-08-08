Next Article
India won't halt trade talks with US despite tariff hike
India isn't backing down from trade talks with the US, even after America slapped a 50% tariff on Indian goods.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says negotiations—ongoing since March 2025—will pick up again on August 25, showing India's commitment to staying in the global game.
Goyal optimistic about India's future in global trade
The US hit Indian goods with a 25% tariff starting August 7, and another 25% kicks in later this month.
Still, Goyal is upbeat about India's future in global trade. He points to fresh deals with countries like the UAE, Australia, and the UK as proof that India can adapt and keep growing.
Goyal also believes exports will beat last year's $825 billion mark by next year, highlighting strong growth despite all the hurdles.