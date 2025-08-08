India won't halt trade talks with US despite tariff hike

Goyal optimistic about India's future in global trade

The US hit Indian goods with a 25% tariff starting August 7, and another 25% kicks in later this month.

Still, Goyal is upbeat about India's future in global trade. He points to fresh deals with countries like the UAE, Australia, and the UK as proof that India can adapt and keep growing.

Goyal also believes exports will beat last year's $825 billion mark by next year, highlighting strong growth despite all the hurdles.