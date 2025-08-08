JLR profits drop nearly in half, US tariffs to blame
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) just saw its profits drop nearly in half—down 49% to £351 million this past quarter.
Revenue also slipped by 9%, thanks mainly to steep US tariffs on UK car exports and a shaky currency.
US tariffs on UK exports hit JLR hard
It's a real look at how global politics and trade deals can shake up even big brands.
JLR had to pause US shipments after tariffs jumped to 27.5%, contributing to a near £700 million drop in revenues.
The good news? New trade agreements are lowering those tariffs, which should help moving forward.
JLR's response? Go all-in on electrification and modern luxury
JLR isn't just waiting things out—they're investing £3.8 billion in electric Range Rovers and Jaguars this year and offering voluntary redundancies for up to 500 UK managers as part of their push toward electrification and modern luxury.
It's all part of their plan to stay relevant in a fast-changing auto world.