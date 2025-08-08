Don't yield to pressure in US trade talks: Amitabh Kant Business Aug 08, 2025

Former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant told India to "never yield to pressure" while working out a trade deal with the US.

Speaking at a recent event, he urged India to stay calm and strategic, especially after the US announced it will double tariffs on Indian imports from August 27 by adding an additional 25% on top of an existing 25% duty because of India's ongoing oil trade with Russia.