IndiaMART's profit jumps, but shares slip anyway
Business
IndiaMART just posted a strong quarter, with profits up 56% to ₹188.3 crore compared with the same quarter a year earlier (Q3 FY25, Oct-Dec 2024).
Revenue also climbed 13%, hitting ₹401.6 crore, and customer collections grew by 17%.
Still, operating margins took a hit, and EBITDA dropped slightly.
What else happened?
The platform saw more action too—unique business inquiries shot up to 28 million and supplier storefronts grew by 6%.
Despite all this growth, IndiaMART's shares actually fell by 2.4% after the results.
CEO Dinesh Agarwal says they're doubling down on AI tech to make the platform even better going forward.