Indian airlines urge release of withheld jet fuel VAT relief
Business
Indian airlines are asking the government to step in and release VAT relief funds on jet fuel that have been held back by oil companies.
The airlines say these withheld funds are making it even harder to cope with rising fuel prices, which already pushed them to raise ticket surcharges this month.
Federation of Indian Airlines urges help
With airlines struggling financially, they're warning that fares might go up again, or routes could be discontinued if they are no longer financially viable.
The Federation of Indian Airlines has urged the government for quick help, saying without support, passengers could see higher costs and fewer flight options soon.