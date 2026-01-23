Indian bonds fall as state borrowing spooks markets

Higher bond yields mean it's getting more expensive for both the government and companies to borrow money, which could make loans pricier for everyone. States are planning a ₹398 billion bond auction next week—more than traders expected—which only adds to the pressure.

What's behind the stress?

The Reserve Bank of India did not make any bond purchases on-screen during the week ended January 16, official data showed, raising questions about how it'll handle this liquidity crunch.

As Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice president of treasury at AU Small Finance Bank, put it, "The question is how will the RBI bridge this liquidity crunch and if it will do further OMOs, which is crucial for the market,".

Meanwhile, rates tied to short-term borrowing are hitting multi-month highs, signaling that markets are definitely feeling the squeeze.