Indian CEOs are upbeat about the future, says PwC survey

India's rising appeal and big ambitions

India has become a top pick for international investment—13% of global CEOs now see it as their go-to market, up from being in fifth place in 2025.

At home, 57% of Indian CEOs feel very confident about growing their revenue soon (that's almost double the global average).

Still, they're keeping an eye on risks like economic ups and downs, cyber threats, tech changes, and finding skilled talent.