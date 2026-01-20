Indian CEOs are upbeat about the future, says PwC survey
Business
Indian CEOs are feeling much more positive about growth than their global peers, according to PwC's latest survey.
Most expect India's economy to get even better over the next 12 months (in 2026), and they're not shy about aiming higher.
India's rising appeal and big ambitions
India has become a top pick for international investment—13% of global CEOs now see it as their go-to market, up from being in fifth place in 2025.
At home, 57% of Indian CEOs feel very confident about growing their revenue soon (that's almost double the global average).
Still, they're keeping an eye on risks like economic ups and downs, cyber threats, tech changes, and finding skilled talent.