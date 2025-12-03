Indian family offices are now adopting private equity models Business Dec 03, 2025

Indian family offices are shaking up how they invest, with more of them now using private equity-style strategies to grow and protect their wealth, says a new PwC India report.

Since 2018, the number of these offices has jumped from just 45 to 300 in 2024.

Instead of sticking to their main businesses, they're branching out into startups, joint ventures, and even social impact projects—helping Indian family offices rank third globally for venture capital deal volume.