Indian government bonds barely budged on Tuesday

US inflation stats drop after market hours

US inflation stats drop after market hours and could show prices rising faster than the Fed wants—possibly shaking up rate cut hopes.

Right now, traders think there's an 85% chance of a US rate cut next month.

Back home, Indian states are raising ₹84.5 billion through bond auctions today, but honestly, everyone's focus is still on those big inflation reports and what they'll mean for future money moves.