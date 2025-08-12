Next Article
Indian government bonds barely budged on Tuesday
Indian government bonds barely budged on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield dipping just a bit to 6.4325% as of 10:00am. IST.
Investors are basically in wait-and-watch mode, looking out for both Indian and US inflation numbers.
These updates matter because they'll provide clues about the Reserve Bank of India's potential rate-easing cycle.
US inflation stats drop after market hours
US inflation stats drop after market hours and could show prices rising faster than the Fed wants—possibly shaking up rate cut hopes.
Right now, traders think there's an 85% chance of a US rate cut next month.
Back home, Indian states are raising ₹84.5 billion through bond auctions today, but honestly, everyone's focus is still on those big inflation reports and what they'll mean for future money moves.