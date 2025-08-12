Persistent Systems shares gain 2% on strong Q2 results
Persistent Systems's shares rose 2.14% to ₹5,281.50 in today's session, following solid financial results for the quarter ending June 2025 and its addition to the Nifty Midcap 150 index.
The company's revenue hit ₹3,333.59 crore for Q2—up 21.8% from last year.
Persistent's robust Q2 and FY25 performance
If you're tracking tech stocks or thinking about investing, Persistent is showing steady momentum: net profit for Q2 grew to ₹424.94 crore, and earnings per share also increased.
For the full fiscal year (ended March 2025), revenue jumped 22% and profit was up almost 28%, marking an impressive streak of growth despite a tough market.
Dividend boost for shareholders as revenue jumps
Persistent's push into healthcare, fintech, and software is paying off.
Plus, they announced a final dividend of ₹15 per share (after an earlier ₹20 interim payout), rewarding shareholders as their strategy keeps delivering results.