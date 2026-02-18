Indian government bonds hold steady as RBI announces debt switch

Government to buy back ₹25,000 crore in government securities

The government will buy back ₹25,000 crore in government securities to help balance supply and demand—basically making it easier for the market to handle all that borrowing.

This could mean the government needs to borrow a bit less in the next fiscal year, starting April 2026 (FY2026-27), which is good news for investors.

Analysts say RBI's buybacks and open market moves are keeping yields from spiking, but everyone's watching for updates from the US Federal Reserve and GDP data coming on February 20.