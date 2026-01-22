Indian IT firms rethink US hiring as visa rules tighten

More Americans in tech jobs and a push for automation

To keep up with these changes, Indian IT companies have been hiring more American workers—HCLTech says over 80% of its US staff are now locals, while Infosys and TCS have stated that 60% of its workforce are Americans.

On top of that, they're investing more in automation to reduce reliance on bringing staff from India and to brace for restrictive US immigration policies.

It's all about adapting quickly as the rules keep shifting.