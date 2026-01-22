Indian IT firms rethink US hiring as visa rules tighten
Big names like Infosys, TCS, and Wipro are changing how they hire in the US because getting H-1B visas has become much harder under stricter immigration policies.
In FY2025, approvals for new H-1B petitions for new jobs among the top seven Indian IT firms dropped to just 4,573—the lowest in a decade—so companies are moving away from relying on visas and looking for new ways to fill roles.
More Americans in tech jobs and a push for automation
To keep up with these changes, Indian IT companies have been hiring more American workers—HCLTech says over 80% of its US staff are now locals, while Infosys and TCS have stated that 60% of its workforce are Americans.
On top of that, they're investing more in automation to reduce reliance on bringing staff from India and to brace for restrictive US immigration policies.
It's all about adapting quickly as the rules keep shifting.