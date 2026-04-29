Indian markets expected flat as Gift Nifty points near 24,110
The Indian stock market looks set to open flat on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, with some ups and downs expected.
A weaker rupee and steady selling by foreign investors are keeping things tense, while rising oil prices aren't helping either.
Still, the Gift Nifty points to a start near 24,110, so there's a bit of hope even with mixed signals from global markets.
India industrial growth slows to 4.8%
India's industrial growth has slowed to 4.8% in fourth-quarter FY2026 as manufacturing cools off, but electricity and mining are showing some spark.
Globally, US markets have dipped thanks to tech sector worries. Plus, oil prices are shaky due to OPEC uncertainty (with U.A.E. possibly leaving) and ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions.
On the bright side, key earnings from Bajaj Finance and others could help steady nerves this week if results impress.