Indian markets expected flat as Gift Nifty points near 24,110

India industrial growth slows to 4.8%

India's industrial growth has slowed to 4.8% in fourth-quarter FY2026 as manufacturing cools off, but electricity and mining are showing some spark.

Globally, US markets have dipped thanks to tech sector worries. Plus, oil prices are shaky due to OPEC uncertainty (with U.A.E. possibly leaving) and ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions.

On the bright side, key earnings from Bajaj Finance and others could help steady nerves this week if results impress.