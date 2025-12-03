Next Article
Indian markets fall for 4th day; rupee hits record low
Business
Indian stock markets slipped for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday, with the Sensex down 31 points and Nifty losing 46 points.
Investors took some profits after a recent rally pushed both indices to their highest levels in over a year.
RBI decision and foreign money moves keep things tense
Caution is running high as everyone waits for the Reserve Bank of India's policy announcement.
At the same time, foreign investors are pulling out funds, which has pushed the rupee to a new record low.
The mix of global uncertainty and these money moves is keeping traders on edge.