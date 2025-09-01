Indian Oil's virtual AGM meets all government guidelines
Indian Oil just wrapped up its 66th Annual General Meeting online, where shareholders gave a thumbs-up to the FY25 financial results and approved a ₹3 per share dividend.
The whole meeting followed government rules for virtual participation, keeping things transparent and easy for everyone involved.
New leadership and voting results
The company brought in new leadership: Anuj Jain and Dr. Alok Sharma joined as Directors, with Arvinder Singh Sahney stepping in as Whole-Time Director and Chairman.
Suman Kumar is now Director (Planning & Business Development), and Esha Srivastava was named Government Nominee Director.
Every proposal was passed with the requisite majority, with 100% of valid votes cast being counted for each resolution, as per the scrutinizer's report, and voting results are up on Indian Oil's website for anyone who wants to check.