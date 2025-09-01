Indian Oil's virtual AGM meets all government guidelines

New leadership and voting results

The company brought in new leadership: Anuj Jain and Dr. Alok Sharma joined as Directors, with Arvinder Singh Sahney stepping in as Whole-Time Director and Chairman.

Suman Kumar is now Director (Planning & Business Development), and Esha Srivastava was named Government Nominee Director.

Every proposal was passed with the requisite majority, with 100% of valid votes cast being counted for each resolution, as per the scrutinizer's report, and voting results are up on Indian Oil's website for anyone who wants to check.