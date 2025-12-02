Indian-origin techies make waves on Forbes's '30 Under 30'
Forbes just dropped its 2026 '30 Under 30' list for AI, and several Indian-origin founders are in the spotlight.
Adit Abraham and Raunak Chowdhuri, both MIT grads, made the cut for Reducto—a startup that's already processed over 250 million pages for big clients like Scale AI.
Standout startups and founders
Reducto has pulled in $100 million+ in funding and hit a $600 million valuation.
Advith Chelikani's Pylon is helping 750+ businesses monitor and manage customer issues across platforms, while Karun Kaushik's Delve automates compliance for hundreds of clients with $32 million raised.
Also featured: Farsight (Samir Dutta & Kunal Tangri) building AI agents for financial firms; Vapi (Nikhil Gupta) building voice agents; and Accordance (Finsam Samson), which landed $13 million to tackle tricky tax problems.