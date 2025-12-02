NVIDIA's $100 billion investment in OpenAI still up in the air
NVIDIA's massive investment of up to $100 billion in OpenAI isn't a done deal yet.
CFO Colette Kress shared at a tech conference that they're still ironing out the details, saying, "We still haven't completed a definitive agreement, but we're working with them."
If it goes through, the deal would mean rolling out at least 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems for OpenAI.
Why this matters—and how Wall Street is reacting
OpenAI has been a huge customer for NVIDIA since ChatGPT took off, and CEO Jensen Huang says NVIDIA already has $500 billion in chip orders lined up through 2026—without counting anything from OpenAI yet. This new deal could push that number even higher.
Meanwhile, despite some worries about an AI bubble (especially after NVIDIA's plan to commit up to $10 billion to Anthropic), investors are staying optimistic—NVIDIA's stock just jumped 2.6%.