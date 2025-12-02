NVIDIA's $100 billion investment in OpenAI still up in the air

Why this matters—and how Wall Street is reacting

OpenAI has been a huge customer for NVIDIA since ChatGPT took off, and CEO Jensen Huang says NVIDIA already has $500 billion in chip orders lined up through 2026—without counting anything from OpenAI yet. This new deal could push that number even higher.

Meanwhile, despite some worries about an AI bubble (especially after NVIDIA's plan to commit up to $10 billion to Anthropic), investors are staying optimistic—NVIDIA's stock just jumped 2.6%.