Vinci just scored $36 million to make AI chip design faster (and cooler)
Vinci, a Palo Alto startup, has raised $36 million to develop its AI-powered software that helps speed up chip simulations—especially the tricky process of managing heat in advanced chips.
With AI chips running hotter than ever (sometimes needing liquid cooling!), Vinci's tech aims to improve simulation speeds without the errors often generated by large language models.
This puts them up against big names like Cadence and Synopsys.
How Vinci plans to grow
The new funding round was led by Xora Innovation, with support from Khosla Ventures and Eclipse, bringing Vinci's total backing to $46 million.
CEO Hardik Kabaria says their software can handle simulations at any stage of chip design.
While they're keeping client names under wraps, Vinci is already testing its tools with major chip makers and has been benchmarked by 10 companies.
With just 25 employees and a pay-as-you-go model, Vinci is betting on smarter tech—and this fresh cash—to stand out in the crowded semiconductor world.