Vinci just scored $36 million to make AI chip design faster (and cooler)

How Vinci plans to grow

The new funding round was led by Xora Innovation, with support from Khosla Ventures and Eclipse, bringing Vinci's total backing to $46 million.

CEO Hardik Kabaria says their software can handle simulations at any stage of chip design.

While they're keeping client names under wraps, Vinci is already testing its tools with major chip makers and has been benchmarked by 10 companies.

With just 25 employees and a pay-as-you-go model, Vinci is betting on smarter tech—and this fresh cash—to stand out in the crowded semiconductor world.