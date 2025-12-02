Meesho IPO: Retail investors can bid from today Business Dec 02, 2025

Meesho, one of India's fastest-growing e-commerce platforms, is opening its IPO for public bidding from December 3 to 5.

The company has already raised ₹2,440cr from big-name anchor investors and set its share price between ₹105-₹111.

Even after a recent SBI Funds Management controversy, excitement around the IPO is strong.