Next Article
Meesho IPO: Retail investors can bid from today
Business
Meesho, one of India's fastest-growing e-commerce platforms, is opening its IPO for public bidding from December 3 to 5.
The company has already raised ₹2,440cr from big-name anchor investors and set its share price between ₹105-₹111.
Even after a recent SBI Funds Management controversy, excitement around the IPO is strong.
What's driving all the buzz?
Global giants like BlackRock and Fidelity are jumping in alongside Indian mutual funds, with demand reportedly topping ₹80,000cr.
Meesho reported robust growth, with revenue rising from ₹5,730 crore in FY23 to ₹9,390 crore in FY25.
If you're thinking of investing, retail bids start at 135 shares—and listing is expected on December 10.