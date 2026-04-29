Indian promoters reinvest over $4 billion after rocky 2026 start
After a rocky start to 2026, Indian business promoters are putting serious money, over $4 billion, back into their own companies.
This is a big shift from the last two years, when they sold off $56 billion worth of shares during high market prices.
Now that valuations have cooled down, groups like Adani and GMR are leading the charge in sectors like power and infrastructure.
Promoters fund stakes across Indian firms
Adani Group kicked things off with a $2 billion rights issue, fully backed by its promoters.
GMR Airports's domestic promoters put in about $1 billion to acquire a 7.3% stake from foreign promoters.
JSW Energy's backers added $317 million, while Godrej Properties's promoters boosted their stake by 4.5% with $258 million.
Even Birla Group joined in through Grasim Industries with a $108 million injection.
Analysts say this shows renewed confidence: promoters see lower prices as a smart chance to strengthen their hold for long-term growth.