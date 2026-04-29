Indian promoters reinvest over $4 billion after rocky 2026 start Business Apr 29, 2026

After a rocky start to 2026, Indian business promoters are putting serious money, over $4 billion, back into their own companies.

This is a big shift from the last two years, when they sold off $56 billion worth of shares during high market prices.

Now that valuations have cooled down, groups like Adani and GMR are leading the charge in sectors like power and infrastructure.