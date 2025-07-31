Next Article
Indian Railways makes ₹3,129cr by leasing out its land
Indian Railways made ₹3,129 crore this year by leasing out its land—a 16% jump from last year.
But here's the catch: even with all that property (about 490,000 hectares!) , only 1% is used for business, and non-ticket revenue like this still makes up just a tiny slice—around 1.1%—of their total earnings.
Potential for more income boost if unused land is utilized
Experts think Indian Railways could seriously boost its income by making better use of more of its land.
Right now, most station redevelopment projects are stuck because of coordination issues and canceled contracts.
A parliamentary panel has suggested bringing in more private players and creating a dedicated team to speed things up—so there's real potential for change if these ideas take off.