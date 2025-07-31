Rupee hits 5-month low as Trump renews tariff threats
The rupee just dropped to 87.42 against the US dollar—its lowest in five months—after US President Donald Trump renewed threats of tariffs on Indian imports.
This sharp 0.7% fall in a single day has rattled both currency and stock markets, with worries about trade tensions making things extra bumpy.
Rupee and Indian stocks take hit together
It's not every day that both the rupee and Indian stocks take a hit together—something traders haven't seen in almost six years.
Strong demand for dollars and fresh tariff fears are making investors nervous, and there's no quick fix in sight for these trade disputes.
Expect more ups and downs as global uncertainty continues
Forex consultant K N Dey thinks the rupee could soon cross 88 per dollar if pressure keeps up.
Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra AMC's Nilesh Shah says markets are hoping for a "TACO" moment—basically, that Trump backs down if talks go well.
Until then, expect more ups and downs as global uncertainty continues.